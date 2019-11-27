How to combat holiday travel stress

Millions of Americans will be traveling by plane, train and automobile heading to their Thanksgiving destination, and with all of that travel can come stress and have an impact on your health.

When it comes to a long flight, experts say to make sure you get up and walk frequently and wear compression socks to help prevent blood clots.

If you're going to by flying, also make sure to give yourself plenty of time to get through airport security, especially since this is such a busy travel weekend.

If you're going to be staying low to the ground and driving, make sure to leave the house earlier in anticipation of heavier than normal traffic, it's probably going to take you longer to get to your destination. Also, make sure to avoid distractions while driving like talking on the phone.

Experts say one of the best ways to combat travel stress is to focus on the ultimate outcome, which is spending time with loved ones.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.

