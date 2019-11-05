How to beat election day stress

It's election day, a time that leaves many of us feeling anxious.

Psychiatrists with the University of Michigan have some tips to reduce our political stress.

First, be aware of how much time you spend looking at election news.

If you feel anxious, limit yourself to reputable sources, instead of scrolling through social media.

You may also want to avoid political conversations that make you feel uncomfortable.

And lastly, keeping an open mind can actually reduce anxiety.

The study was led by researchers at University of Michigan

