How long can Thanksgiving leftovers last?

Thanksgiving leftovers is everyone's favorite part of holiday. Liz Weinandy, a registered dietitian at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center has a few tips when it comes to preserving leftovers.

When reheating leftovers, move food out of plastic containers even if they are BPA-free. The plastic can burn and chemicals can leach into your food.

Refrigerate leftovers no later than two hours after serving it. Put in shallow storage containers that are two-inches tall or less so it can cool down quickly.

Discard stuffing and gravy within one to two days. Due to the moisture and high temperature, they can easily be a breeding ground for bacteria.

Don't eat turkey well into Christmas. Turkey should only be saved in the fridge for 3-4 days.

