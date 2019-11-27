How is Consumers handling outages?

The day before Thanksgiving is obviously not the greatest time for bad weather.

Consumers Energy expects that some people will not have power restored Wednesday night or through Thanksgiving, but they have people from the Lansing-area as well as the west side of the state mobilized and ready to work around the clock and as fast as possible to get the power back on.

Now might be the time to prepare your food in case you do lose power.

Keep in mind that food is perishable after four hours, but food that is freezed can last longer.

"Items that are in your freezer or if your freezer is full, those can last up to 48 hours. This is a good time if you have power, prepare your food as much as you can. Some families I suspect may have their meals on Wednesday night even, because they know there's a chance of power outages going into the holiday itself," Brian Wheeler, spokesperson for Consumers Energy, said.

As soon as the wind dies down and it's safe for crews to fix downed lines, they will do so.

"In some cases, crews have been getting rest so that they can get to work because those shifts to restore power can last 16 hours at a time. As soon as our crews are able to, once the wind dies down ,we can get out there in the field and we start to reconnect poles and wires and things that are damaged," Wheeler said.

Strong winds are expected to last until 8 p.m.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.