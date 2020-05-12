How children eat may be just as important as what they eat when it comes to reducing their risk of future obesity and heart disease.

That's according to a new statement from the American Heart Association.

It suggests creating an environment that supports healthy food choices without controlling what, or how much they eat.

The recommendations include consistent meal times, letting kids choose what healthy foods they want, and eating with your child.

The statement also advises against pressuring children to eat more when they are full.

The study was led by researchers at the American Heart Association and published in 'Journal of the American Heart Association.'

