How black history is taught in schools faces new scrutiny

A national conversation on racial injustice is bringing new scrutiny to how African American history is taught in schools around the country.

In Oklahoma, new standards are going out to schools on how to teach the events surrounding the 1921 massacre of as many as 300 people in a prosperous black business district of Tulsa.

There is no national curriculum or set of standards for teaching black history in America. Only a small number of states, including Arkansas, Florida, Illinois, Mississippi and New York, have laws requiring that black history be taught in public schools.

