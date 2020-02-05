How Dantonio's exit affects recruitment

Mark Dantonio's sudden retirement leaves more than a head coaching vacancy for the Michigan State football team.

The Spartans signed two recruits to scholarship Wednesday. JoJo Martinez, a senior at Holt High School and MSU commit as a preferred walk-on, said he found out about the retirement through social media.

Despite the news, he said he doesn't plan on going anywhere.

"All the remaining staff members there are a great staff, the atmosphere is great at MSU, everybody's inviting, and you're family at the end of the day," Martinez said.

He told News 10 he had discussed what the best option would be for him with his family and ultimately, they thought that sticking with MSU was the best choice.

The Spartans are losing on for now on three-star running back Jordan Simmons out of Georgia. The former commit said he wants to "take some time" to weigh out his options.

The search has begun for a new football coach, and the rumors are already flying around online about who that could be.

