House approves measure to provide more information to first responders on COVID-19 patients

The Michigan House was in session Wednesday afternoon, voting on a bill related to COVID-19 testing.

The House has unanimously approved a measure requiring hospitals to notify first responders if a patient they've transported tests positive for COVID-19.

The bill now moves to the Michigan Senate for voting.

To read the bill click here.

This is a developing news story. WILX News 10 is working to get more details on this story, and will update the story as more information becomes available.

Stay with News 10 and WILX.com as we follow this situation. Refresh your page to make sure you are seeing the most current information.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.