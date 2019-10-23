House urges Russia to show evidence or release Michigan man

The U.S. House is urging Russia to present "credible" evidence against a Michigan man currently in custody in Moscow or to "immediately" release him.

Lawmakers unanimously approved a resolution on Tuesday, Oct. 22 regarding Novi native Paul Whelan.

The 49-year-old has spent nearly 10 months in custody in Moscow.

Whelan's family has said he was in Russia for a friend's wedding when he was arrested at hotel on Dec. 28 and charged with espionage.

Russian investigators say Whelan had a flash drive with classified information on it.

Whelan says a friend from Russia planted the hard drive on him and he says he had no idea and he's maintained his innocence.

Whelan's family and the U.S. Embassy in Moscow have raised concerns about his health.

The resolution was introduced in the House in September by Rep. Haley Stevens, who serves in the district where Whelan lives.

“We have repeatedly asked the Russian government to give Paul Whelan a fair and transparent judicial process to no avail,” said Rep. Stevens.

"If Russia cannot produce any evidence after keeping an American citizen detained for almost a year, they must release him immediately. Let Paul come home and get the medical care he needs." said Rep. Stevens.

The resolution’s sponsors included Rep. Tim Walberg and Sen. Gary Peters.

A similiar resolution has been introduced in the Senate by Sen. Debbie Stabenow.

Whelan is facing up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

A trial is not expected until early next year.

