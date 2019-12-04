House passes supplemental budget bills

The Michigan House passed two critical needs supplemental budget bills Wednesday with overwhelming bipartisan support, according to a press release.

“House Democrats have continually worked to bring this budget impasse to an end as countless Michiganders’ lives, and taxpayer dollars, have been hanging in limbo,” said House Democratic Leader Christine Greig (D-Farmington Hills). “This supplemental restores funding for the priorities our residents care about most: our schools, our environment and access to health care.”

The release said passing these bills is a "step in the right direction and addresses some of the most critical pieces of the budget."

The supplemental budget will restore over $459 million in funding for previously vetoed items by Gov. Whitmer including PFAS and "emerging contaminants monitoring and testing," autism intervention programs and more, according to the release.

The school aid supplemental budget restores funding for isolated school districts, the Michigan Tuition Grant Program, literacy coaches and more, the release states.

“Passing these supplemental budgets is the right thing to do for the people of Michigan”, said Democratic vice chair of the House Appropriations Committee Rep. Jon Hoadley (D-Kalamazoo). “There’s more work to be done, but all through the budget process, we held the line for the things that matter most to the people in our communities. We will always advocate to make sure Michiganders come out on top.”

The supplemental budgets are now headed back to the Senate for consideration and a vote is expected to happen early next week.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.