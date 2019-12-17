House members are calling on McConnell to act

Michigan U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow joined four democratic members of the U.S. House on Tuesday, demanding action from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

The group laid a stack of more than 300 bills that have passed the house this year, but have not been brought before the senate for a vote at a news conference on Tuesday.

The bills, most of which are bi-partisan, cover a wide range of topics including prescription drug costs, healthcare and gun safety.

Senator Stabenow said it's time fro Mitch McConnell and Republican leaders to stop stalling and get to work.

"We're here because we know that we can take action to save lives. I know with the U.S. Senate we can do that today, if leader McConnell and Republicans will bring these bills to a vote. Mitch McConnell, Republican members simply need to care enough to act. It's time for Mitch McConnell to stop stalling and do his job.

Michigan U.S. Representative Debbie Dingell was among the four members of the House who took part in Tuesday's news conference.

