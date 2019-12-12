House leader: 'nothing has changed' with status of lawmaker

The leader of the Michigan House says an indicted lawmaker will continue to have no committee assignments or staff under his watch after a jury acquitted him of lying to the FBI and deadlocked on attempted extortion and bribery charges.

A spokesman for House Speaker Lee Chatfield said Wednesday that “nothing has changed” with the status of Rep. Larry Inman.

Inman was charged in May with seeking a bribe from a labor union in exchange for a vote to not overturn Michigan's prevailing wage law.

Inman and Chatfield, both Republicans, met Wednesday, a day after the trial concluded.

