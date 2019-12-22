House fire stopped before it could get out of control

Multiple fire engines were sent to a house fire on Connors Ave. off of west Jolly Road on Sunday morning.

The Lansing Fire Department responded to a call from a concerned neighbor who saw smoke coming out of the windows.

The neighbor called 911 and said there was a small fire inside the home. LFD quickly got the fire under control.

The homeowner was not at the house at the time of the fire, but was able to be contacted and was on his way home.

WILX News 10 is working to get more details on this story, and will update the story as more information becomes available.

Stay with News 10 and WILX.com as we follow this situation. Refresh your page to make sure you are seeing the most current information.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.