Sunday, fire fighters responded to a house fire on the 16-hundred block of Cahill drive.

The meridian township fire department also responded to the the blaze.

The fire departments arrived at the scene just before 9 P.M. on Sunday night.

When they arrived they found a one-story house on fire.

