House fire in Williamstown Township

Firefighters from the City of Williamston were called to the 5100 block of Zimmer Road in Williamstown Township tonight to fight a house fire.

When the fire department arrived on the scene firefighters found a house engulfed in flames.

The department received some additional help from fire at least one fire department from a surrounding area.

The firefighters were able to extinguish the fire after working on it for just over an hour.

A News 10 crew was on the scene and did not see anyone removed from the location by ambulance, but at this time we are unaware of the homeowners condition.

