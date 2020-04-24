House catches fire in Meridian Township

Multiple fire departments are at the scene of a fire at 2177 Fox Hollow Drive in Okemos.

News 10 spoke with one of the tenants who said the fire started in the kitchen while his two roommates were cooking with grease. He said the fire spread to other rooms in the house.

The tenant said he was asleep when the fire started and his roommates woke him up and told him to get out of the house.

The tenant said by the time fire rescue arrived to the home, it was engulfed in flames.

No roads are blocked off at this time and it is unclear if there are any injuries.

This is a breaking news story. WILX News 10 is working to get more details on this story, and will update the story as more information becomes available.

