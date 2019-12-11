House approves 10 percent raise for Supreme Court justices

Michigan Supreme Court justices would get a 10% raise under a measure that has won initial legislative approval.

The state House backed the increase by voice vote Tuesday.

The raise was recommended by a state commission that considers the compensation of justices and other elected officials.

Supporters say the pay hike is needed because otherwise state Court of Appeals judges will soon make more than justices who sit on Michigan's highest court.

Justices make nearly $165,000 a year.

Their pay would rise by 5% in 2021 and 5% in 2022. Their salary would be more than $181,000.

