House OKs defense bill, parental leave for federal workers

The House has passed its annual defense policy measure, which combines a $738 billion Pentagon price tag with legislation to provide federal employees with 12 weeks of paid parental leave.

The sweeping 377-48 vote follows weeks of arduous House-Senate negotiations that finally yielded a traditionally bipartisan measure, stripped of many add-ons sought by Democrats controlling the House.

Negotiators also endorsed Trump's call for a new “space force” - a provision previously backed by the House on a bipartisan basis.

Trump has said he'll sign the measure, which is expected to pass the Senate next week at the latest.

