House OKs 'Raise The Age' plan

Michigan is one of just a handful of states that automatically treats those 17-years-old as adults in the criminal justice system, even for the lowest of misdemeanors.

A plan to raise the age of the juvenile court's jurisdiction to 18-years-old is a step closer to becoming law.

The House approved the plan on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

The House and Senate reached a consensus on the proposed change, lawmakers said last week.

Some juveniles who commit serious crimes like murder and rape would still be treated as adults under state law.

