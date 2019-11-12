Houlihan’s closes at Lansing Mall after nearly 40 years of business

A restaurant that occupied the Lansing Mall for nearly 40 years revealed it has closed.

Houlihan's messaged News 10 saying its last day in business was Monday.

Houlihan’s posted Tuesday on its Facebook page it is closing because the restaurant was “challenged with high rent and operating costs.”

News 10 spotted crews at that time loading items from the restaurant into U-Haul truck.

“We are doing everything possible to minimize the impact to affected team members,” the restaurant’s Facebook post said. “The company is working to place them at different Houlihan’s locations and is also reaching out to competitors in the area on their behalf. We appreciate your loyal patronage through the years.”

Houlihan’s operated inside the mall at 5732 W. Saginaw Hwy in Delta Township. It’s still listed as an open business on the mall’s website and is described as “a casual restaurant and bar offering quality America far with contemporary flavors and creativity.”

The mall’s owner, Chicago-based Brookfield Properties, declined to comment about Houlihan’s closing.

“We do not comment on tenant operations,” said Rachel Wille, a company spokeswoman. “Please feel free to reach out to Houlihan’s corporate team for further information.”

Wille did say, "the mall is not closing."

