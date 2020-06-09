Hotel occupancy up

Hotel occupancy is on the upswing as more states ease coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

About 40% of hotel rooms in top markets like New York and Atlanta are occupied according to hospitality research company STR.

And as business trickles back, hotels are competing on cleanliness.

From The Westin introducing it's UV light germ zapping robot, to Hilton's partnership with Lysol to develop enhanced cleaning and disinfecting.

Big hotel chains are hoping to reassure nervous travelers and win back some business from rivals like home-sharing giant AirBnB.

