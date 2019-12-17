Hot dogs shut down western Michigan roadway

It's not often you can say hot dogs shut down a roadway, but that's exactly what fire officials in Ottawa County say happened Monday morning.

The major mess in Jamestown Township was not so "barbe-cute." It left "hundreds of pounds" of hot dogs and sausages spewed across the road, WOOD-TV reported.

The road was relished with slippery conditions, forcing 8th Avenue just north of M-6, to be closed for several hours.

“It doesn’t smell bad. You can smell that it smells like sausage when you get up close to it, but it doesn’t smell bad. It would probably be different if it was hotter,” Jamestown Township Fire Chief Duane Miedema told the station.

As for who did it, no one knows. The driver reportedly kept driving.

Dispatchers told WOOD-TV that no one was hurt.

