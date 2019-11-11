Hot breakfast at Lansing's Veterans Day Tribute

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor will speak at Lansing's annual Veterans Day Tribute.

A hot breakfast will be served at 8:30 a.m. at the WMU Cooley Law School Main Lobby on Capitol Ave.

Breakfast will be followed by Schor speaking and a performance by the Glen Erin Pipe Band at 10 a.m.

"I invite everyone to join me in honoring Veterans on this historic day," Schor said. "The Lansing community continues to come together on Veterans Day to recognize and thank those who have served. I look forward to seeing many of you at the event."

