Hot and dry weather through the weekend

(WILX)
By Darrin Rockcole
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 5:11 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
High pressure is over Ontario and will not be moving much through the weekend. We keep the sunshine going across Mid-Michigan through Monday. Our next chance of rain holds off until Tuesday when a few thunderstorms may pop up across the area.

High temperatures once again today will be in the upper 80s. Temperatures tomorrow through early next week are expected to climb to the low 90s. Overnight lows are expected to drop back into the 60s each night.

