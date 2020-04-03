Hospitals working to keep emergency rooms clean

One Sparrow Hospital doctor says patients shouldn't avoid coming into the hospital when they need medical care because they're afraid of getting COVID-19.

Wait times have actually seen a decrease according Dr. Dale Jackson because patients aren't coming in.

"If you feel like you're having a heart attack, you feel like you're having a stroke, or a chronic medical condition that you feel is getting worst and it's something you need emergency medical care for absolutely do not hesitate to call 911 or come to our emergency department because you're afraid you're going to catch the coronavirus," Dr. Jackson.

Dr. Jackson says there's no reason for patients to not come into the hospital. He says Sparrow is taking extra precautions to make sure both staff and patients stay safe.

"After a patient leaves there's a certain amount of time that must pass for everything to settle and for things to start to die, virus particles and stuff after that amount of time has passed then our highly trained environmental services man and women go into the room and they have a detailed checklist of cleaning everything in that room before it's turned over for another patient to be let in there," Dr. Jackson said.

Extra procedures include making sure potential COVID-19 patients stay separated from other patients when entering the hospital.

"We have a process, not only in the emergency department but throughout the hospital to keep them separate. There's no situation in which a coronavirus patient and a non-coronavirus patient would be cared for side by side in the same place," he said.

Dr. Jackson says Sparrow also gives patients a face mask, whether or not they're suspected to have the virus.

"When you arrive at the emergency department, if you arrive anywhere in the hospital, you will be given a mask when you arrive to protect you from incidental unplanned exposure."

Dr. Dale Jackson says while they are encouraging people who don't need immediate care to go to a secondarily care facility, the best option in an emergency situation is still to come to the emergency room.

Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson is also designating patients to separate areas of the hospital depending on their symptoms to avoid exposing more people than necessary to coronavirus.

