Hospitals around Mid-Michigan enforce visitor restrictions

Major hospital groups in Mid-Michigan are enforcing and maintaining visitor restrictions in place because of influenza.

One hospital group, Ascension, announced their new visitor restrictions Monday on their Facebook page. The restrictions are as follows:

-All visitors must be 14 years of age or older.

-Visitors should be healthy, free from fever, cough, colds or stomach virus

-No more than two visitors will be allowed to visit with a patient at any one time

-The hospital is also asking visitors to remember to wash their hands or use hand sanitizer before, during or after visiting.

Ascension said the restrictions will remain in effect until further notice.

McLaren's John Adamy told News 10 that McLaren Greater Lansing has implemented temporary visitor restrictions to minimize potential flu exposures. Those restrictions enforce that only two healthy people may visit a patient at a time and no visitors under the age of 12 will be allowed. All visitors are being asked to use hand sanitizer and wash their hands frequently.

McLaren said they have stations placed in both campuses that include masks, hand sanitizer, and tissues if needed.

Since November, McLaren Greater Lansing has had 399 positive cases of influenza with 38 of those cases being admitted to the hospital, which is an increase from last year.

Sparrow also has visitor restrictions in place. Sparrow's John Foren told News 10 that around New Year's Eve, hospital officials decided to limit all children's areas such as labor and delivery and pediatric ER to one mother or guardian and a support person, such as another mom or dad.

Foren told News 10 there has been an uptick in flu cases, but there is no cause for alarm.

The Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital in Jackson also has visitor restrictions in place. Visitors under the age of 12 will not be allowed to visit patients at the hospital.

Hospital authorities say the restrictions will be in place indefinitely, however, it depends on what happens with the flu season in Michigan.

"It's a big issue every winter but especially this winter," Dr. Dyc said. "Influenza can affect anybody of any age, any health level and so from our perspective, it's our job as providers and leaders in the community to keep our family and our friends healthy. The hospital is full of germs and we do our best to manage that, but patients come to the emergency department (of) the hospital because they're sick."

The hospital sees more than 75,000 patients every year, which amounts to an average of 241 a day, but during this time of year, flu season, they've seen one too many cases.

"Over the last few weeks, there's been quite a few and that's why we institute these policies," Dr. Dyc said. "Each year the flu affects thousands of people and kills many people as well so minimizing exposure is going to help reduce the spread."

Dr. Dyc said they are taking it so seriously because it's an illness that can quickly turn fatal.

"Influenza can spread throughout your entire body and particularly your lungs and cause pneumonia and that's the most common way that influenza kills."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said flu activity is now widespread in Michigan.

Last Friday, funeral services were held for a 15-year-old girl from Morrice who died from influenza.

The head of the "National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases said this flu season is on track to be one of the deadliest flu seasons in decades.

Flu season usually peaks in February, but it can last until May.

