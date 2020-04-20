Hospital births safer than home births

The American Academy of Pediatrics says hospital births are safer than home births even during the coronavirus pandemic.

Studies show the risk of infant mortality is two to three times higher, for planned home births, and there are also added risks for the mother.

The agency says those considering home births should have a low risk pregnancy, and have certified personnel attending the birth.

Expectant mothers with questions about hospital safety during the pandemic should talk to their doctors in advance.

The study was led by researchers at American Academy of Pediatrics and published in 'Pediatrics.'

