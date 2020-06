Looking for plans this Thursday, Horrocks Farm Market might be the place to check out.

Horrocks said it will be opening its beer garden Thursday, June 25, serving wine and beer beginning at 11 a.m.

In addition, The Smoke N' Pig Bbq will also be parked outside Friday-Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. serving food.

