'Hopping' time at 8th Annual Art and Craft Beerfest

It was hopping in Reo Town Saturday for the 8th Annual Art and Craft Beerfest.

Despite it being a Beer fest, it was family friendly until 5 p.m.

Kids were able to get their hands on slime making,cartoon drawing, donut decorating and more.

Adults are able to sample beers from CanArchy and for the non-beer drinkers, there's even cider from Virtue Cider.

"It's a pretty unique festival, it's the best type of winter festival where you only go outside to go to the next venue," said Paul Starr, a Festival Organizer. "So it's an inside venue an we have tons of beer and cider and if drinkings not your thing we have tons of activities other than um other than alcohol."

This event goes on until 10 p.m. Saturday, but now it's adult only for the rest of the evening.

