Mid-Michigan hoping to avoid a repeat of 2018 flooding

Mid-Michigan is hoping the heavy rain coming Friday night won't cause a repeat of the flooding from 2018.

The frozen ground was not able to absorb the heavy rain from a storm back in February of 2018, which caused flooding along the Red Cedar River.

A lot of water also pooled at Kalamazoo and Clippert streets just south of Frandor.

Several businesses in the area also flooded and were closed for weeks.

The water moved into Municipal Park and onto Michigan State University's campus.

Intersection and parks in Okemos were flooded.

In Lansing, the flooding got so bad that the city had to dump sewage into the Grand River to keep it from backing up into homes.

Around 2'' of precipitation will be possible Friday night into Saturday night. Not all of this precipitation will be in the liquid form. Travel may be difficult to impossible across parts of the area Saturday afternoon. The heaviest ice accumulation Saturday into Saturday evening should be across parts of Barry, Eaton, Clinton and Ingham Counties where a quarter to half-inch of ice may be possible.

People will want to prepare for possible disruptions by checking out the Consumers Energy Outage Center which includes tips on the safe operation of generators and staying at least 25 feet away from any downed power lines.

