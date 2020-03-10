Hope College student tested for possible COVID-19 exposure

A student at Hope College in Holland is under quarantine and being tested for possible exposure to novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.

In a video message posted to YouTube Tuesday morning, President Matthew Scogin revealed that 'out of an abundance of caution' a student is being tested after reporting flu-like symptoms and potential COVID-19 exposure after an off campus event.

Our news partners at WOOD-TV say a letter regarding the situation was sent to students and parents Monday. The Ottawa County Health Department is running tests and ordered the student to be isolated.

“Just to be clear, this person has not been diagnosed with the virus, but rather simply being tested out of an abundance of caution,” said Scogin in the video message. “And, of course, we will share the test results with you as soon as we have them.”

Scogin went on to say classes are not cancelled at Hope College, and offices will remain open despite this situation.

