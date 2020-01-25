Hopcat celebrates their 12th Anniversary

Hopcat is celebrating 12 years of business and through a party on Saturday to thank it's loyal customers.

They even offered free fries for a portion of the day.

And for true Cosmik Fry fans, Hopcat even hosted a fry eating contest where winners could win hundreds of dollars.

"Lots of people are out, enjoying craft beers and brunch today, we're also doing brunch as well and we got twenty-five specialty beers that we put on just for today event," said Bryan Ponke, the Hopcat East Lansing General Manager. "It's just a very festive celebratory mood today at Hopcat."

HopCat also announced that they will be launching new menu items starting on January 27.

