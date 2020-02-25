Honolulu marathon CEO says he was abused by Michigan doctor

The president and CEO of one of the nation’s largest marathons says a late University of Michigan doctor performed an inappropriate act on him during a medical examination in the 1970s.

Dr. James Barahal joins a chorus of former students by accusing Dr. Robert E. Anderson of assault.

Barahal heads up the Honolulu Marathon and is a longtime physician.

He told The Associated Press in a telephone interview Monday that Anderson gave him a digital rectal exam when the then-medical student visited the student health center in 1975 complaining of a sore throat.

