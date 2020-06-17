Honduras president hospitalized with pneumonia, COVID-19

The hospitalization of Honduras’ president with COVID-19 and pneumonia has drawn attention to another country struggling under the pandemic’s strain as cases rise sharply in the capital.

President Juan Orlando Hernández announced late Tuesday that he and his wife had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Just hours later he was hospitalized after doctors determined he had pneumonia.

The surge in new infections comes more than a week after the government began a gradual reactivation of the economy even as hospitals in Tegucigalpa and the northern business hub of San Pedro Sula were at or near capacity.

