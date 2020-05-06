Honda helps the Motor City

A Japanese automaker is helping the Motor City in its fight against the pandemic.

Honda delivered 10 Odyssey to the city to transport healthcare workers and people who are potentially infected with COVID-19 for testing.

The minivans have a clear partition between the front and the back.

"They set up air-handling systems so the air didn't move from the back to the front. So the drivers could make one run after another and not have to worry that they were breathing the same air as an infectious patient they might be transporting," said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan.

A team of Honda employees in Ohio did the modifications for the vans, transitioning them from concept to completion in less than two weeks.

Mayor Duggan held a press conference Wednesday providing and update on the city's continued response to the coronavirus.

