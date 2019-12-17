Homophobic slurs spray painted on vehicles around state hunting land

Vehicles are being spray painted with homophobic slurs in Jackson County around state hunting land.

For one hunter, the vandalism on his truck makes him feel targeted.

Michael Shepherd, 72, was out hunting in the Waterloo State Recreation Area, a weekly hobby for the longtime hunter.

But on Dec. 11, when he came back to his silver truck, he found a homophobic message spray painted in bright pink.

"It upsets me," said Shepherd. "I was angry."

And he's not the only one who's had this happen.

There have been a total of three reports between the Jackson County Sheriff's Department and Michigan State Police of this message being sprayed on trucks while people are out hunting in Waterloo Township.

Shepherd feels like hunters are the targets.

"They are targeting hunters," said Shepherd. "They got the right to their own opinion, but when they put it on other people's property, it's not okay."

Shepherd says he's hunted in that area for years and he never imagined this would happen.

"I have been hunting since I have been 10 years old, so just over 60 years, and I have never had this happen."

Although Shepard spent hours cleaning off the homophobic message left on his truck, bits of pink spray paint still remain.

"I'm still working on it, they painted over the dirt."

Shepherd plans to hunt through muzzle loading season and cross bow season in January, but now, he's going to keep his truck in eyesight.

"Now, I will hunt by the truck so I can see my vehicle just in case this happens again, so it kind of hinders my hunting," said Shepherd.

Jackson County Sheriff's Department says they have received tips on the vandalism, but currently has no suspects or leads in the case.

Anyone with information about the graffiti, or who sees suspicious activity in the area, is asked to call the Jackson County Sheriff's Department.

Jackson County plans to have extra patrol in the area during this investigation.

