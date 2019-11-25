Homeowner's fight to save her home

Erosion is changing the landscape of communities in Michigan.

One homeowner is frustrated after county officials told her there's nothing they can do to help as her home gets pushed to the edge.

"I'm very passionate about this. I'm passionate because there's not just me that's involved in this. The whole state is at risk right now with these high waters and more water to come," Rita Alton said.

Alton has lived in her Manistee home along the Lake Michigan shoreline her entire life. She's watched the erosion happen before her eyes and the past two years have by far been the worst.

"I used to have a football field in front of my home, an orchard and I used to have rose-heads that went all the way around," Alton said.

But after years of erosion, that's all gone. She's now left with just 6 feet in front of her house.

"It's just a shame that I've tried to work with county commissioners. I started in June. They've put me off. They'll say they didn't, but they have," Alton said.

Brian Gutowski is the emergency management coordinator in Manistee County. He said it's not that they don't want to help Alton, but when dealing with private property, there's not much they can do.

"Some of the misconceptions is about the ability of the public government to fund some of these litigation products and to deal with this. It's really difficult.especially when we're dealing with private property for the government to get involved and try to help with that," Gutowksi said.

Alton said it would cost her over $100,000 to have a seawall installed, and while she is personally impacted, she says this issue is much larger than herself.

"It's sad that we can't get our governor to make this a state of emergency because that's what this is," Alton said. "People are to love your neighbor like yourself, and that's not happening here."

Manistee County is planning to hold a public meeting next week to talk about the erosion problem.

