Homeowner warns others about pumpkin thief

A viewer commented on a WILX Facebook post about her pumpkins stolen, in the middle of the day, and the thief caught on video.

Homeowner catches pumpkin thief on camera. (Source Miranda Stone)

You can see the video attached to this story.

It happened in Lansing on Norman Street over the weekend.

The video shows a man walking up to the porch, taking the pumpkins, and taking off.

The homeowner, Miranda Stone, said she was shocked when she saw the video.

"He didn't steal from me, as much as I feel he stole from my children," she said. "This is their holiday. This is what they like to do and they were going to carve them that night and he took that from them."

She says she released the video so people could get a good look at the thief in the act and hopefully keep someone else from being targeted.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.