Homeless shelters make adjustments amid COVID-19 crisis

Homeless people are taking a major hit during this crisis -- as the population faces greater risks to get or spread the coronavirus.

That's why Lansing's homeless shelters are making adjustments to provide a safe and clean space for those who have nothing.

The City Rescue Mission of Lansing is taking steps to stop the spread.

Guests must sanitize both hands and shoes before entering the building, to then wash your hands again.

"The 50 people that are staying here, it's a safe environment so we want to minimize the coming back and going back in," said Mark Chris, the City Rescue Executive Director. "We need to protect our staff, volunteers as well as our guests."

For those planning to stay in the shelter, they must be screened for any type of symptoms.

"So if you came in with symptoms and you are one of our guests, we would have to give you a mask and get you isolated inside of a room as we contact a medical provider to have you evaluated," said Chris.

Currently, one woman is quarantined at the Lansing woman's shelter after being diagnosed with the flu last week.

"So she is quarantined in her own private room at this point for the next week, week and a half."

The City Rescue Mission is also practicing social distancing, cutting availability significantly throughout their shelters.

"Our new maximum is about 130 a night, so 50 women and children at the Cedar Street Shelter, 50 at the men's shelter, and 30 at the outreach center," said Chris.

The mission, although close to capacity at each location hasn't had to turn away anyone yet.

They are working with other local shelters if that need changes.

"It's a way we can help each other meet needs in the community."

To limit contact between people, the shelters are spreading out beds, having people sleep in a staggered pattern.

Dots are on benches in the cafeteria, designating where people must sit.

And the chairs in the chapel have decreased and are now spread six feet apart.

The Haven House has even moved families in private hotel accommodations during this time.

"We are providing everything that they would receive typically at the shelter," said Molly Cook, the development director of the Haven House. "So we are dropping off food, making sure they have transportation, case management helping them to get in a new home as quickly as they can."

Because this virus is impacting the community as a whole, the shelters are receiving fewer donations.

The City Rescue Mission says they really need canned vegetables, along with sanitation supplies, like gloves and masks.

The Haven House cannot receive any physical donations at this point unless they are mailed to the location. Both shelters are accepting monetary donations.

