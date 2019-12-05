Homeland Security will not force U.S. citizens to undergo facial-recognition screening

The Homeland Security Department says it has no plans to force U.S. citizens to submit to facial-recognition technology when they leave or enter the country.

The department provoked outrage among privacy-rights advocates after it raised the possibility of scanning American citizens, who currently can opt out of the biometric checks.

But a privacy advocate suggests that DHS might have been floating a trial balloon and could later revive the idea of scanning American citizens.

