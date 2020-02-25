Home prices surge

Home prices surged 3.8% in December.

That's according to the Case-Shiller National Home Price Index.

Leading the list of cities with the largest gains were Phoenix, Charlotte and Tampa.

Home prices in Phoenix were up 6.5%t year-over-year.

Homes in Charlotte saw a 5.3% increase and Tampa right behind at 5.2%.

A tight supply of homes for sale and low mortgage rates have increased competition, even before the usually busy spring home buying season gets underway.

