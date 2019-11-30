Home invasion and burglary suspect at large

Ionia County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a 911 call about a burglary in progress at a home Saturday morning in Sebewar Township of Ionia County.

Investigators at the scene were able to identify the suspect as Robert John Briggs, 52 from Charlotte, MI.

Briggs is believed to be armed and is at large.

According to the Sherrif's Office, the homeowners called 911 to report a stranger in their home, and that the homeowner had armed himself with a pistol and confronted the man.

The suspect attacked the homeowner resulting in shots being fired. No one was hurt.

The suspect was able to wrestle the pistol away from the homeowner and robbed him.

Using the homeowners car keys the suspect fled in the homeowners dark grey 2014 GMC Sierra Pickup, with the Michigan Plate 8GPT8.

Investigators are seeking the public’s help in locating Briggs at this time, as well as locating the stolen GMC Pickup Truck.

Persons who believe they have seen Briggs should contact the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office via Central Dispatch at 616-527-0400, or their local police department.

