Officials investigating house fire on Lansing's south side

A home on Lansing's south side caught fire on Friday night.

Several crews responded to the fire, which happened just after 9 p.m. on the 3200 block of Norwich Road.

The home was a single-story ranch.

Everyone who was in the home was able to make it out safely. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters are trying to figure out what caused the home to catch fire.

Our News 10 crew was on scene and tells us they saw smoke coming from the home.

We are working to learn more details on this situation.

