Home falls down sandy bluff along Lake Michigan shoreline

A western Michigan lakefront home has fallen down a sandy bluff in an area plagued by erosion.

Muskegon County officials had been monitoring the condition of the White River Township home, which toppled over about 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Neighbor Bob Lloyd says he heard a sound “and could just see the house going.”

The home's owner was at another property when it fell. She wanted neighbors to pitch in for a shoreline rock wall to slow erosion but ran out of time.

Storms have caused beach erosion, flooding and damage to seawalls and roads.

