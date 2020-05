Firefighters spent several hours Sunday morning battling a blaze in Bunker Hill Township.

The call came in just before 2 a.m. for a home in the 3700 block of South Meridian Road fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters say the home was a "complete loss."

About seven different agencies responded and were on scene for more than three hours.

