Homeowners are four times as likely to be equity-rich than seriously underwater.

Attom Data Solutions released its first-quarter 2020 U.S. Home Equity & Underwater Report Thursday morning.

Mortgage payers were four times as likely to have homes worth considerably more than what they owed on their loans.

Only one in 15 mortgaged homes were considered seriously underwater, meaning worth less than what's owed.

But the report largely does not factor in the impact of the coronavirus pandemic...

With the potential for home values to fall, there is a significant chance that equity levels could drop over the coming months while underwater levels rise.

