Holt Public Schools facing legal action

The Holt Public School district is looking at a lawsuit.

About a week ago a lawsuit was filed against the school district, alleging the district knew a fifth-grade teacher was inappropriately touching children, according to court documents.

Court records indicate Patrick Daley, 36, was sexually assaulting students at least three years before it was reported to the police.

Daley is currently serving seven to 15-years in prison for sexually abusing eight boys, according to court documents.

Additionally, the lawsuit references six others have also been a victim of Daley's abuse.

The lawsuit against Holt Public School was filed by a 10-year-old boy who is accusing Daley of regularly fondling his buttocks, touching him under his shirt, rubbing his limbs and running his fingers through the child's hair, the lawsuit states.

According to the lawsuit, the district's staff members, teachers, volunteers and students made numerous complaints to Holt Public Schools about the fifth-grade teacher's actions between 2016-2017 academic year and May 2018, and at least two administrators had spoken with him regarding his behavior, with the earliest interaction dating bach to 2015.

