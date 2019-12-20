Holt native among 43 of MSP's newest troopers

In Friday's 136th Trooper Recruit School graduation, Holt native Andrew Golden, received both the team building and the outstanding performance award.

But the biggest moment from the ceremony was when his son pinned his badge on this new blue uniform.

"Just having my son pin me, that's been the thing we have been looking forward to for a while now," said Trooper Golden.

Twenty five weeks of waiting to be exact.

But despite the past few months of intense training, Trooper Golden couldn't be more proud to serve on the Michigan State Police.

"Every day is different, the struggles, seeing people at their worst and best, and be that guy to pick them up is what I look forward to the most," said Golden.

Trooper Golden will even be able to serve close to home...as he was assigned to the MSP Lansing post.

"I'm just really pleased and honored to be able to be so close to home and to be able to spend more time with my family."

Trooper Golden graduated with 42 other men and women from in and out of Michigan, a number that recruitment officers say seems to be on the decline.

"The need is great," said Trooper Kelly Shaffer. "We are looking at 2020, hundreds of troopers are slated to retire, so we are looking to fill the ranks."

But MSP says that is easier said than done, especially as they are competing with the advancement of technology.

"Technology in the computer world now allows you to work remotely, some people can work from home and you don't have to go out and put on a uniform."

MSP is stepping up their recruitment efforts by using social media and visiting schools to really explain the opportunities available.

"I like to tell citizens that you need us," said Shaffer. "We are first responders so we start with the middle and high school students to get their minds set that this is an option post-graduation somebody has to fill these shoes."

These troopers are wasting no time to get into their assigned MSP posts.

The 43 trooper that graduated Friday will be stating at their posts as early as Sunday.

The next trooper recruit school starts January 26.

Including these new troopers, there are about 1,200 troopers assigned statewide.

