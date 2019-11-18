Holt dance group set to perform in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

A local dance group is getting ready to bring their moves to New York City in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

“It's amazing,” said Karyn Perry, owner and director of Karyn’s Dance Place in Holt.

“This is the second time that we've been to the Macy's Day Parade. Eight years ago I took a group of eight.”

The team is joining hundreds of dancers with the Spirit of America dance group for the parade.

“I cried when I found out I was gonna go,” said Natalie Mann, a dancer.

“The first thing I did was text all my friends and tell them that we were gonna be in it together.”

The group was invited to dance alongside some of the best teen performers in the country.

“We've traveled before but I think Macy's Day is a really special event to be a part of,” Perry said.

After weeks of practice the girls say they're ready to make their grand entrance Thanksgiving Day.

“I can't even explain it the first time I went to watch it and you see the balloons come down the street and then you see your kids that you work with every day out there in front of the cameras and having an amazing time. I am very proud of my girls,” said Perry.

Karyn’s Dance Place is headed to New York this Saturday.

