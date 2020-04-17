Holt community gathers to mourn students death

Dozens of people from the Holt High School community gathered for a social distance memorial service Friday night for a student who passed away earlier this week.

High School Senior David Garibay-Quiroz lost his life in his sleep to an unknown cause, according to Holt Administrative Assistant to the Superintendent Christine Lopez.

Friday, April 17 would have been David's 19th birthday.

That's why the community got together to celebrate his life at his high school's parking lot.

"It's amazing, it's crazy to think that like -even people who don't go here anymore and people who are from different schools everyone's here right now it's like it's crazy to think that so many people are here right now to support him and his family it's beautiful," Leah Al-Alam, Holt High School Senior.

The family did not want to speak on camera but reached out to the Holt community to ask they wanted to honor his life.

Family and friends parked in their cars and pointed their headlights at David's memorial display.

Students that came to support say they were just happy to be there.

"I wanted to show my support because even though we knew each other for a short amount of time we became really close and I wouldn't have been able to deal with knowing that I didn't come tonight," said High School Senior, Tayler Seyka.

"I think that David deserves all the love in the world and I hope he rests in peace and he's gone, but he's never forgotten," said Holt High School Senior, Maliya Korte.

The principal of Holt High School, Michael Willard, says he was surprised to see so much support from the community.

He says that even though school is not in session physically they want to let others know they are giving support to their students at this difficult time.

"I think this is very unique in this time period for them to have to deal with this and not be able to be surrounded by support as much so definitely reach out to people that they can talk to especially so much with social media," said Michael Willard, Principal of Holt High School.

Lopez says David had planned on becoming a firefighter.

At the gathering, Delhi Fire Department honored David by giving his family a patch that he would have gotten if he had completed their program.

The school plans to honor David during a ceremony for this year's graduating seniors.

Details will not be released until the stay home order is lifted.

